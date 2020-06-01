BREAKING:Philadelphia’s Citywide Curfew Goes Back Into Effect At 6 P.M. As National Guard Arrives In City
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters are taking to the streets of Philadelphia for a third day following last week’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. Chopper 3 was live over the area of Broad and Spring Garden Streets Monday afternoon.

Protesters could be seen gathered in the street disrupting traffic in the area.

Protests over Floyd’s death turned violent over the weekend.

The National Guard has been deployed to the city.

