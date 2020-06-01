Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protesters are taking to the streets of Philadelphia for a third day following last week’s death of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody. Chopper 3 was live over the area of Broad and Spring Garden Streets Monday afternoon.
Protesters could be seen gathered in the street disrupting traffic in the area.
Protests over Floyd’s death turned violent over the weekend.
The National Guard has been deployed to the city.
