PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an officer was injured in a crash involving a car stolen from a Philadelphia car dealership Monday night. The crash happened on the 4800 block of Sansom Street around 7:15 p.m.
An officer was responding to a radio call about a car being stolen from a Toyota dealership when the officer’s vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by the stolen car.
Police say the stolen vehicle stopped at 49th and Sansom Streets after hitting the police vehicle and four men inside attempted to flee the area. One man was arrested.
Police say the officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is expected to be treated and released.
A citywide curfew is in effect in Philadelphia until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
