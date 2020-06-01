Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot 12 times during a dispute with a neighbor, police say. This happened around 5:15 p.m. Monday along the 1100 block of North 63rd Street in Overbrook.
Police say the man was shot a dozen times in his torso and legs.
He is currently listed in critical condition at Lankenau Hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made.
