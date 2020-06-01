PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two adults were killed and eight others, including five children, were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Southwest Philadelphia. The accident happened on the 3300 block of South 61st Street, shortly before 2:30 p.m.
According to police, two adults and five children in a Chevy Tahoe were ejected after losing control and flipping over several times. Witnesses told police the SUV was going at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash.
The Tahoe then slammed into a Hyundai.
Police say the 30-year-old Tahoe driver and 30-year-old female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five of the children, aged 8 to 14, were also injured. Four of them suffered minor to moderate injuries, while one of the juveniles may have been more seriously injured.
The driver and two passengers in the Hyundai were transported to Jefferson University Hospital with minor injuries.
Police are investigating.
