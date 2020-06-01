Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Parking Authority resumed normal parking rates for all city garages and select parking lots on Monday. However, some parking meters in the city won’t be enforced again until next Monday.
The PPA says it will resume enforcing parking meters in Center City and University City on June 8.
Meters and residential parking limits in the rest of the city will be enforced starting June 22.
The PPA eased parking violations in mid-March because of the pandemic.
