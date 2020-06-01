PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has amended his disaster emergency declaration to add Erie, Delaware and Montgomery Counties as they respond to protests that turned violent over the weekend. These counties join Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Dauphin Counties, which were in the original declaration.
The order allows the commonwealth and its agencies, such as the National Guard, to assist municipalities in the de-escalation of violence and help ensure public safety.
“People have every right to speak out and demonstrate, but it’s unacceptable to take advantage of protests to incite violence, harm others and destroy property,” Gov. Wolf said. “I amended this declaration to add more counties affected by the violence that erupted after peaceful protests in Erie, Delaware and Montgomery counties over the weekend.”
Wolf toured damage in Philadelphia Monday after a weekend of violence and looting in the city.
