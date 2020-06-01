National Guard Arrives In Philadelphia To Help Protect Landmarks Following Weekend Of Unrest





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of the National Guard arrived in Philadelphia overnight. City officials made the request to get support from the National Guard after protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent over the weekend.

The U.S. soldiers are guarding against its own citizens by the Municipal Services Building. The police officers who were there Sunday will now be dispersed in other parts of the city.

The soldiers will help protect key city landmarks. The soldiers were seen Monday morning patrolling in front of the apron of City Hall.

The national guard is now patrolling some streets in Center City https://t.co/qg2v9MegOM pic.twitter.com/aGRpLxslt7 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 1, 2020

City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said that the National Guard will be taking over a “force enhancer role” that police have played during the recent events.

“The National Guard’s mission is really to support law enforcement. They’re not law enforcement officers, they will be supporting our law enforcement,” Abernathy said during a Sunday news conference. “In most cases, they will be protecting our assets, protecting sensitive areas allowing those officers currently doing that to redeploy into our community and neighborhoods.”

The PNG is supporting Philadelphia. Assisting civil authorities during times of need is a core missions in the National Guard and our Guardsmen are well-trained and well-prepared to assist our commonwealth and our communities. (photos by Joe Kazmerik) pic.twitter.com/0UN43SAB1w — PA National Guard (@PANationalGuard) June 1, 2020

Philadelphia city leaders have not said how long the National Guard will be stationed in the city.

Meantime, almost every business in Center City’s premier shopping district on Walnut Street between 15th and 18th Streets is boarded up.

Over on Chestnut Street, it’s a similar picture. Except for Di Bruno Bros., which is not only open during this time of crisis but it’s giving back. It’s offering off-duty police officers free lunch and a drink.

So many stores along Walnut and Chestnut Steeets in #CenterCity #philly are boarded up today and remain closed. But @DiBrunoBros is open. It’s also offering off-duty @PhillyPolice free lunch https://t.co/7gH7odXjn8 @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/kXiXsxyy8Z — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 1, 2020

