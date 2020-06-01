PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say over 100 arrests were made Sunday as rioters continued to destroy the city in wake of George Floyd’s death. The city entered a second day of unrest as businesses continued to be ransacked and buildings were set on fire.
The unrest led to city officials enacting a 6 p.m. curfew.
As of 12 a.m. Monday, 138 people were arrested including:
- 91 for code violations
- 1 for assault on police
- 43 for looting/burglary
- 1 other/propulsion of missiles
- 1 riot
- 1 vandalism
Arrest Updates: (91) CVN. (1) assault on police. (43) Looting/Burglary. (1) Other/propulsion of Missiles
(1) riot (1) vandalism
— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) June 1, 2020
The National Guard was deployed to assist Philadelphia police Sunday evening.
City Managing Director Brian Abernathy said that the National Guard will be taking over a “force enhancer role” that police have played during the recent events.
Firefighters battled a 3-alarm fire that engulfed several businesses in Kensington during the overnight hours, while looters continued to break into businesses across the city.
The citywide curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday.
You must log in to post a comment.