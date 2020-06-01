BREAKING:Philadelphia’s Citywide Curfew Goes Back Into Effect At 6 P.M. As National Guard Arrives In City
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A “Justice for George Floyd” rally started at police headquarters at 8th and Race Streets Monday afternoon. Chopper 3 was over the large crowd as they began to march.

Protesters say they are gathering to declare their solidarity with the protests against police brutality in Minneapolis.

A 6 p.m. curfew is again in effect for Philadelphia as members of the National Guard have arrived in the city.

