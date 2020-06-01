WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden met with African-American leaders in Wilmington Monday to talk about how to diffuse the tension in the country following the death of George Floyd. Biden vowed to address institutional racism in his first 100 days in office, if elected.
“What we did in our administration is, we set up in the Justice Department the ability for the Civil Rights Division to look at the practices and policies of police departments,” Biden said. “That’s why we were able to stop stop-and-frisk, and reestablish that with more teeth in it because we also have to fundamentally change the way police are trained.”
Biden also showed solidarity with demonstrators by taking a knee.
Biden’s comments come after a violent weekend in Wilmington and around the country.
