



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia has another massive cleanup job ahead after a second day of violent protests in the city. The looting of local businesses continued into the early morning Monday.

A CBS3 photographer captured looting at Fox Street and Roberts Avenue in the Allegheny West section of Philadelphia. You can see looters running out of the Ross store.

Most of the looters were told to leave when police arrived, but officers did take at least one woman away in handcuffs.

The looting continued along the Roosevelt Boulevard. Vandals hit a string of stores on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. There was extensive damage to a Walmart where looters ransacked the store. There also seems like a fire was set inside the store. There were puddles on the ground from the sprinkler system.

Police could be seen chasing a few people as they got there.

At least two women were seen loading up their car with clothes.

A Staples, H&R Block and GNC store were also among the businesses that were damaged.

Further down the Boulevard, vandals broke into the Royal Car Center on the 3900 block of Roosevelt Boulevard. The damage there includes broken windows, open car doors, as well as a damaged fence.

At least four cars were stolen from the Gary Barbera dealership on Roosevelt Boulevard.

