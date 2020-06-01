PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Starbucks that sits on the skirt of Philadelphia’s City Hall will reopen after being “firebombed” by looters over the weekend. The Center City coffee shop faced criticism before demonstrators set it on fire.
“We are in the process of rebuilding right now,” said Paul Levy, the president of the Center City District. “That Starbucks was firebombed by people who came prepared to do damage.”
.@Starbucks is burning at Dilworth Park outside of City Hall. It’s done. #phillyprotest @CBSPhilly @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/hc88OXMsSm
— manuelsmith (@manuelsmith) May 30, 2020
The Starbucks was criticized during its construction in February 2019, when people learned it would be placed just outside City Hall and across the street from a La Colombe, which is a Philadelphia-based coffee chain.
Levy also says the Center City District is working to reopen stores to customers, as well as Dilworth Park, by mid-June.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
“We already cleaned up all of Dilworth at this point,” Levy added. “We’re hoping as early as June 15 to have some portion of that park up and operational.”
Center City stores were expected to open Friday, but many were ravaged when George Floyd protests turned violent over the weekend.
The Center City District performed major renovations to Dilworth Park in recent years.
You must log in to post a comment.