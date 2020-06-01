PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Cleanup is underway across Philadelphia after looters spent most of Sunday ransacking and burning businesses. The North Broad Renaissance nonprofit is calling on the community to help.
The group posted a video on Twitter of cleanup at one of the heavy-hit spots in North Philadelphia.
They were finishing up cleaning the area of Broad Street and Erie Avenue, then heading to Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue next.
“Update: The NBR cleaning team just finished cleaning the Broad and Erie hot spot. Headed to next hot spot Broad and Allegheny! Feel free to join and meet us there,” the tweet read.
Update: The NBR cleaning team just finished cleaning the Broad and Erie hot spot. Headed to next hot spot Broad and Allegheny! Feel free to join and meet us there. #ThinkBroad #BringaBroomPHL pic.twitter.com/WUJD8lkNHf
— North Broad (@ThinkBroad_) June 1, 2020
The NBR is encouraging anyone coming out to help to wear a mask.
