By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Bridge reopened Monday after being closed in both directions due to violent protests in Philadelphia. The Delaware River Port Authority tweeted that the bridge opened at 6 a.m.

The bridge was ordered to close Sunday by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as Philadelphia entered a second day of unrest.

Looters spent much of the day Sunday ransacking businesses across Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also shut down city streets Sunday and implemented a second day of a citywide curfew. The curfew was in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

