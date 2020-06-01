PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Ben Franklin Bridge reopened Monday after being closed in both directions due to violent protests in Philadelphia. The Delaware River Port Authority tweeted that the bridge opened at 6 a.m.
The bridge was ordered to close Sunday by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy as Philadelphia entered a second day of unrest.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Ben Franklin Bridge to reopen at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/szbiFa0ELV
— DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) June 1, 2020
Looters spent much of the day Sunday ransacking businesses across Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney also shut down city streets Sunday and implemented a second day of a citywide curfew. The curfew was in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
For more information on the George Floyd protests, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.