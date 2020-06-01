Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a fire in Ogontz was started as a result of looting. Chopper 3 was over the scene at the DTLR Sneaker Store at Broad Street and Chew Avenue Monday morning.
The fire started around 7 a.m. and reached two-alarms.
At one point, the sneaker store was fully engulfed in flames.
#Breaking: The sneaker store, DTLR Villa at Broad & Chew is fully engulfed. Signs of looting as windows are smashed & sneaker boxes are strewn around. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/duFYDnlxFH
— Steve Lindsay CBSPhilly (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 1, 2020
There are no reports of any injuries at this time.
