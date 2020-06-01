BREAKING:Philadelphia’s Citywide Curfew Goes Back Into Effect At 6 P.M. As National Guard Arrives In City
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a fire in Ogontz was started as a result of looting. Chopper 3 was over the scene at the DTLR Sneaker Store at Broad Street and Chew Avenue Monday morning.

The fire started around 7 a.m. and reached two-alarms.

At one point, the sneaker store was fully engulfed in flames.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

