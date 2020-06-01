Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thieves stole at least four cars from the Gary Barbera dealership on Roosevelt Boulevard as citywide looting continued overnight. It happened at Barbera Autoland on the 7800 block of Roosevelt Boulevard.
The dealership’s windows were smashed and the showroom ransacked.
The looting continued on Roosevelt Boulevard, where several store windows were smashed and people were seen running into the stores and emerging with merchandise. A Ross, Walmart, Staples, H&R Block and GNC store were among the businesses that were looted.
A citywide curfew was issued after protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent. The curfew was lifted at 6 a.m. Monday.
