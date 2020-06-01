PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A three-alarm fire on Kensington Avenue destroyed three buildings overnight. The fire started just before 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Real Deal variety store at 3028 Kensington Ave.
When firefighters arrived, they encountered heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building. The fire eventually spread to two neighboring buildings, including the Rent-A-Center.
3 BUILDINGS ON FIRE: 3000 blk of #Kensington Ave, including Real Deal Variety store & Rent-A-Center. No one was hurt & @PhillyFireDept was able to save a row of houses behind the businesses. Witnesses report looting in the area just before the fire started @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/wt4MQoMLQb
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) June 1, 2020
“We had two major collapses on the main fire building, so we know that more than likely that is going to have to be bulldozed down,” said Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief Eric Fleming.
Fleming said the Market-Frankford El line overhead made it difficult to gain access to the fire. Crews declared the fire under control at 3:24 a.m., but firefighters remained on the scene for hours putting out hot spots.
Eyewitness News spoke to a witness who says he saw people looting in the moments leading up to the fire.
“Everybody was just going crazy, running down the street with boxes of shoes, clothes. It was mayhem,” said Frank Camodeca of Kensington. “It was worse than when the Eagles won the Super Bowl.”
Several blocks were evacuated around the fire, which caused widespread damage. No one was hurt.
