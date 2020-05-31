Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The devastation in Philadelphia from Saturday night was on the minds of pastors this Sunday morning. Rev. Dr. Alyn E. Waller of Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church told his congregation to stay focused.
He also told them not to be distracted by the vandalism and looting.
“It’s not focus to loot and burn up cities, that’s not focus. This coming Tuesday, there’s another thing we can do — we can vote,” he said.
The Pennsylvania primary election is this Tuesday.
Dr. Waller leads the largest African American church in Philadelphia.
