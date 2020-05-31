PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say over 200 arrests were made following Saturday’s George Floyd protest in Center City. What started as a peaceful demonstration, turned violent in the afternoon as police and protesters began to clash.
Multiple police vehicles and structures were set on fire, including businesses on the 1700 block of Walnut Street.
Looting also took place in the area of West Walnut and West Chestnut Streets in Center City. People could be seen jumping into store windows and stealing whatever they could get their hands on.
All told, 207 people were arrested Saturday, including:
- 138 for breaking Saturday’s curfew
- 48 for looting or burglary
- 153 for code violations and theft
- 3 for firearm violations
- 3 for assault on police
- 11 for failure to disperse unrelated to the curfew
Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory citywide curfew that will go back into effect Sunday night at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Monday.
