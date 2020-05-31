



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia wasn’t the only Pennsylvania city where peaceful George Floyd protests took a violent turn on Saturday. Harrisburg is on lockdown after protests became violent.

According to CBS21 in Harrisburg, all bridges into the city were closed.

At least two police officers were taken to the hospital.

The mayor also enacted curfew Saturday night from 9 p.m. till 6 a.m.

City leaders in Pittsburgh also had to implement a curfew last night after protests turned violent. The same curfew will be in effect Sunday night.

Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Office is urging businesses downtown to remain closed.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed an emergency declaration to free up millions of dollars to assist Philadelphia, Harrisburg and Pittsburgh during the protests.

“People have every right to speak out and demonstrate, but it’s unacceptable to take advantage of protests to incite violence, harm others and destroy property,” Gov. Wolf said. “This declaration authorizes the commonwealth and its agencies to assist municipalities in their response to de-escalate violence and keep our communities safe.”

