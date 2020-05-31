Comments
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Philadelphia wasn’t the only target of angry looters drowning out the message from peaceful George Floyd protesters. Montgomery County police called for assistance when thieves targeted the King of Prussia Mall late Saturday night.
Windows were also smashed at the AT&T store on Route 202 and Allendale Road.
There also appears to be damage to other storefronts, including the Macy’s.
CBS3 cameras spotted broken glass, where a door to the department store was smashed in.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.