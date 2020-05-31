



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s curfew has expired after police spent the night trying to control the looting that began after peaceful George Floyd protests Saturday afternoon. City streets are covered with contents of ransacked stores Sunday morning as a result of hours of looting by angry protesters.

Around 6 a.m. the CBS3 cameras caught around six men jumping in and out of a Modell’s Sporting Goods store with arms full of merchandise. Since then, cleanup has begun.

Store owners are beginning to arrive at their businesses assessing the damages and beginning to clean up.

Earlier this morning you could see the entire sidewalk along 17th and Sansom Streets was littered with shoe boxes.

There are shoeboxes on every corner pic.twitter.com/0DNjoF3uyY — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) May 31, 2020

The windows of Adolf Biecker Spa and Salon were smashed to pieces and shelves were ransacked during Saturday night’s violent protests.

Salon manager Arnold Zlatkin says he was heartbroken when he arrived to see the damage around 6:15 a.m.

“It was just an absolute mess,” Zlatkin said. “I was shocked. It broke my heart to see how hard we work. We’ve been in business in the City of Philadelphia for over 85 years. We’re a mainstay in the city. It’s just heart-wrenching to see what has happened.”

The salon has other locations across the city, including three schools.

Zlatkin hasn’t had time to take an inventory of the items remaining in the store yet, but by looking at the empty shelves in the 7,000-square-foot, storefront he knows thousands of dollars worth of retail is gone.

Looters began to ransack businesses in Center City, drowning the powerful message that was made during the peaceful protests earlier in the day.

Chopper 3 was over the scene where smoke could be seen billowing from a store on the 1700 block of Walnut Street, just steps away from Philadelphia’s historic Rittenhouse Square.

Sources tell Eyewitness News the fire spread to a handful of businesses and crews had all hands on deck as they worked to extinguish the fire. Among the buildings on fire was a bank.

The fire rose to three alarms with more than 100 firefighters battling the blaze.

It remains unclear how the fire started or if anyone was injured.

Massive looting also took place just blocks away along Walnut and Chestnut Streets in Center City, including at Nordstrom Rack, Boyds and Sephora.

Earlier in the evening, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at least four police vehicles were set on fire, including a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser.

Mayor Jim Kenney implemented a mandatory curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The curfew will go back into effect Sunday from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday.

“During that time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance,” Kenney said.

I signed an executive order implementing a curfew in Philadelphia for 8 p.m.–6 a.m. tonight and tomorrow night. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance. https://t.co/pRvEtTW1da pic.twitter.com/zebPusHWCR — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 31, 2020

CBS3’s Dan Koob contributed to this report.