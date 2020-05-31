



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All retail establishments in Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately by the city. This comes as the citywide curfew will now go into effect at 6 p.m. tonight and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

“Any business owners or community members helping to secure businesses or clean up vandalized properties must finish those activities and return home by 5 p.m.” the city said in a tweet.

Sunday is the second consecutive day that a curfew will be in effect for the city.

“The citywide curfew in Philadelphia will now begin at 6 p.m. and will continue until 6 a.m. During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance,” the city tweeted.

All streets in Center City have been shut down in order to clean up the destruction from last night and in case any protests ensue.

The Ben Franklin Bridge has also been closed in both directions until further notice.

