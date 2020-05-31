



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Vet care needs to go on, no matter what is going on outside. Animal advocate Carol Erickson joined Eyewitness News with some tips on how to get your pet ready for the vet.

She spoke with Dr. Samantha Buteux from Housepaws Mobile Veterinary Service about what they recommend for your pet.

“If you have them on a leash and can bring them out on your front yard, front steps and for some people, in the back or on the porch. That’s great especially because the weather is nice,” Dr. Buteux said. “Cats make it a little more difficult especially because most are indoor only. But if you can get them in a bathroom or a small bedroom, it’s less contact for us to touch things in your house. And it’s easier for us to handle them without the risk of them going anywhere.”

Erickson says you should be getting your dog’s nails trimmed every month or two months– whenever you hear their nails clicking on the ground. Another thing to have checked is their ears, that is because ear infections are very common for dogs.

There are also a couple of events to help raise money for the Pennsylvania SPCA. Whether you ride a bike, a Peloton or anything there is a virtual cycling event from June 6 through June 20. It costs $15 and the money will go to the Main Line Animal Rescue, an affiliate of the PSPCA.

Here are this week’s adoptable pets:

Pancake — He’s eager to please, loves to learn and knows commands like sit, touch and watch. He also walks lovely on a leash. If it seems like Pancake is looking deep into your soul, pleading for attention, it’s because he loves human companionship. He also loves food. Pancake will make an excellent pet. He’s recommended for families with older children. Pancake may be a candidate for a home with another dog, so bring your pup down to see if it’s a match. Email adoptions@pspca.org to learn more about Pancake.

Duke — He was rescued by Humane Law Enforcement, and while he’s made many friends at the shelter, he wants nothing more than his very own person or family to love and be loved by. He knows sit, down and come. He’s also willing and able to learn much more. This sweet guy really wants to please. Feel free to contact csskalky@gmail.com to learn more about Duke.

Curly – This dog loves showering people with affection. Curly also is happiest when someone is giving him scratches. He is a kind-hearted, gentle soul, but I can still have fun. He is good with commands like sit, stay, lie down and no. He also seems to be good around other dogs. He’s gentle when he is inside, but does pull when he is on a leash. He would do really well in a home with a fenced-in backyard where he could run and bird watch all day. If you think I’d be a good fit for your family, feel free to reach out to his foster mother at sbirmingham05@gmail.com or the adoption counselors at adoptions@pspca.org.