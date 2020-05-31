Comments (2)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is some good news for people who were hired by Amazon as temporary workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The company says it’s now offering permanent positions to about 125,000 people.
That’s about 70% of the employees it recently hired.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The workers have been helping the company deal with increased demand from customers who are stuck at home.
Amazon says the permanent positions will pay $15 an hour and will start in June.
You must log in to post a comment.