PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All retail establishments in Philadelphia have been ordered to close immediately by the city. Officials say this is needed to fully enforce the 8 p.m. curfew for residents.
“In order to fully enforce the 8 p.m. curfew, all retail establishments must close immediately. Any business owners or community members helping to secure businesses or clean up vandalized properties must finish those activities and return home by 5 p.m.” the city said in a tweet.
Sunday is the second consecutive day that a curfew will be in effect for the city. It will last from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
He has also ordered all streets in Center City to be shut down in order to clean up the destruction from last night and in case any protests ensue.
The Ben Franklin Bridge has also been closed in both directions until further notice.
