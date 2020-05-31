UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A curfew for Upper Darby Township will be going into effect at 8 p.m. Sunday as looting and violence has spread to the township. Mayor Barbarann Keffer says the curfew will last until 6 a.m. Monday.
“Due to recent events in our region and in consultation with the Upper Darby Police and Fire Departments, I am issuing a public safety curfew for our township. The curfew shall be imposed beginning Sunday, May 31st from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for all persons within Upper Darby Township and will continue until further notice,” the mayor said in a statement.
Residents are only allowed to leave their homes to work at essential businesses, seek medical attention or seek assistance from law enforcement.
“It is heartbreaking to see the destruction occurring in our region and around the country these last few days,” Keffer said.
The mayor also says that residents should not allow the actions of a few bad actors to distract us from the serious issues facing our nation.
Chopper 3 was over the 69th Street shopping corridor just after 6 p.m. where looters could be seen ransacking stores.
The curfew comes on the heels of protests around the region demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who died last week after an altercation with a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.
