PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a quadruple shooting in the Kensington section of the city as violence and looting has plagued Philadelphia for a second day on Sunday. The shooting happened on the 700 block of East Clearfield Street around 5 p.m.
Philadelphia police say the 12-year-old was shot twice in the arm and taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in stable condition.
A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to Temple University Hospital in unknown condition.
A 52-year-old man was shot multiple times and was taken to Temple Hospital in critical condition.
A 21-year-old woman suffered a graze wound to her head and was taken to Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus.
The shooting comes as the city is dealing with its second straight day of violence and looting following Saturday’s protests demanding justice for George Floyd, the man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
