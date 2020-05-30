BREAKINGPhiladelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Implements Mandatory Curfew As George Floyd Protests Turn Violent
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looting and fires are now plaguing Center City as peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death have turned violent in Philadelphia. The pop-up Starbucks in Dilworth Park outside of City Hall was set on fire on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple police vehicles have been set on fire during the protests.

Massive looting is also taking place on Chestnut Street in Center City, including at Nordstrom Rack, Boyds and Sephora.

Thirteen police officers have been injured, ranging from chemical burns to sprains. Multiple arrests have been made.

“I have never seen a group of people have more restraint, putting up with what they put up with — spit at, bottles thrown at them, urine thrown at them, caustic agents and balloons thrown in their eyes,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Kenney has implemented a mandatory citywide curfew, beginning at 8 p.m. tonight and lasting until 6 a.m. Sunday.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief,” Kenney tweeted. “The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home.”

The protest began at noon outside of City Hall. Hundreds of people knelt in silence in honor of George Floyd. The move was symbolic. Floyd died after an altercation with a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

Later in the afternoon, the crowd grew less silent. They marched down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Art Museum. Holding signs demanding people speak up. One said, “silence doesn’t change the world.”

But the mood of the protest changed after participants departed the iconic Rocky Steps.

“The demonstrators exercising their first amendment rights at City Hall and the Art Museum did so peacefully,” tweeted Philadelphia police. “We appreciate their voice and their manner of expression. However, since that time, others have convened in Center City and are committing criminal acts, including vandalism. Those acts will not be tolerated, and we strongly encourage everyone to refrain from entering Center City. We will continue provide updates throughout the evening.”

Much of Center City is locked down to vehicle traffic.

