



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Looting and fires are now plaguing Center City as peaceful protests over George Floyd’s death have turned violent in Philadelphia. The pop-up Starbucks in Dilworth Park outside of City Hall was set on fire on Saturday afternoon.

Multiple police vehicles have been set on fire during the protests.

Possible cop car on fire in the middle of 15th and Walnut Street. And massive looting happening on Chestnut Street. Nordstrom Rack, Boyds, Sephora all looted @CBSPhilly @PhillyPolice pic.twitter.com/DKu2XcKovf — Howard Monroe (@HMonroeNews) May 30, 2020

Massive looting is also taking place on Chestnut Street in Center City, including at Nordstrom Rack, Boyds and Sephora.

Stores looted in the 1500 block of Chestnut Street in Center City Philadelphia @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/3SqlpGhdLB — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2020

Thirteen police officers have been injured, ranging from chemical burns to sprains. Multiple arrests have been made.

“I have never seen a group of people have more restraint, putting up with what they put up with — spit at, bottles thrown at them, urine thrown at them, caustic agents and balloons thrown in their eyes,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Kenney has implemented a mandatory citywide curfew, beginning at 8 p.m. tonight and lasting until 6 a.m. Sunday.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief,” Kenney tweeted. “The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home.”

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!

The protest began at noon outside of City Hall. Hundreds of people knelt in silence in honor of George Floyd. The move was symbolic. Floyd died after an altercation with a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

Later in the afternoon, the crowd grew less silent. They marched down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Art Museum. Holding signs demanding people speak up. One said, “silence doesn’t change the world.”

But the mood of the protest changed after participants departed the iconic Rocky Steps.