PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The City of Philadelphia released initial outcomes from its COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program was launched in early May and received nearly 13,000 applications.
With the help of a private donation, the city has announced that it will provide rental assistance payments to 4,000 households.
“I want to thank everyone who has given to this cause to directly support struggling Philadelphians in need,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “We recognize that many people are suffering financial hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why the City quickly stood up small business relief and rental assistance programs. If you can give, I encourage you to do so today so we can continue to help more people.”
Applicants who have been selected will be notified on a rolling basis and the first payments will be processed in mid-June.
The program will be able to provide up to $2,500 for three months of rent for awarded households and may provide ongoing assistance to households with a continued need for up to 12 months as funds are available.
