PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Authorities say a Philadelphia police officer was injured after run over in Center City following a day of violent protests over George Floyd’s death. The officer was hit just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday at 7th and Chestnut Streets.
Police say the officer is alert and is being taken to Jefferson University Hospital.
Police say the car did not stay at the scene.
Earlier in the evening, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said 13 officers had been injured during the protests.
A mandatory curfew went into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. Sunday.
