



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is telling protesters to go home as demonstrations have turned violent in Philadelphia on Saturday. Police and protesters began to clash on Saturday afternoon and multiple police vehicles were set on fire.

The protests demanding justice for George Floyd started peacefully at City Hall and the Art Museum steps this afternoon. Floyd died earlier this week after an altercation with a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

However, the mood of the protest changed after participants departed the iconic Rocky steps.

Police and protesters began to clash and multiple police vehicles were set on fire.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home,” Kenney tweeted.

Philadelphia Police say since the peaceful demonstrations at City Hall and the Art Museum, “others have convened in Center City and are committing criminal acts.”

“Those acts will not be tolerated, and we strongly encourage everyone to refrain from entering Center City,” the department tweeted.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging everyone involved in the protests across the commonwealth “to be peaceful and to keep each other safe.”

