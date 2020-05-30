



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Mayor Jim Kenney has implemented a mandatory citywide curfew as protests have turned violent in Philadelphia. The curfew is effective tonight at 8 p.m. through Sunday at 6 a.m.

*ATTENTION* @PhillyMayor has implemented a MANDATORY CITY-WIDE CURFEW effective TONIGHT at 8PM through TOMORROW at 6AM. Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 30, 2020

Police and protesters clashed on Saturday afternoon as multiple police vehicles have been set on fire. Looting has also taken place on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street.

Saturday’s protests stem from the death of Floyd, the man who died while police arrested him in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Crowds, police clash – Broad and Vine, Center City Philadelphia @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/yUYVW5jOzV — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2020

The protest began at noon outside of City Hall. Hundreds of people knelt in silence in honor of George Floyd. The move was symbolic. Floyd died after an altercation with a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck.

Aerial view of the first #SolidarityWithMinneapolis scheduled for #Philadelphia today. Peaceful kneeling at City Hall. All day coverage with @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/MrvZ9m0fh6 — manuelsmith (@manuelsmith) May 30, 2020

Later in the afternoon, the crowd grew less silent. They marched down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to the Art Museum. Holding signs demanding people speak up. One said, “silence doesn’t change the world.”

But the mood of the protest changed after participants departed the iconic Rocky Steps.

“The demonstrators exercising their first amendment rights at City Hall and the Art Museum did so peacefully,” tweeted Philadelphia police. “We appreciate their voice and their manner of expression. However, since that time, others have convened in Center City and are committing criminal acts, including vandalism. Those acts will not be tolerated, and we strongly encourage everyone to refrain from entering Center City. We will continue provide updates throughout the evening.” The demonstrators exercising their first amendment rights at City Hall and the Art Museum did so peacefully. We appreciate their voice and their manner of expression. However, since that time, others have convened in Center City and are committing criminal acts, including.. — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 30, 2020

Multiple police vehicles have been set on fire, including a state police car on Broad and Vine Streets. State police say no troopers were injured.

Another police vehicle was flipped over.

The Friday’s restaurant building on the Parkway was spray-painted and a scuffle broke out between an officer and a protester outside the Municipal Services Building.

Looting is taking place at stores on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street in Center City. In Dilworth Plaza, a pop-up Starbucks was set on fire.

Protesters broke windows at Philadelphia’s City Hall. Windows were also smashed at a TD Bank at 15th Street and JFK Boulevard.

Protesters also sprayed graffiti on a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo as they attempted to topple it and light it on fire. Rizzo, who served from 1972 to 1980, was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. His 10-foot-tall bronze statue outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall, has been defaced before and is to be moved next year.

From our chopper- the Frank Rizzo statue is on fire pic.twitter.com/icHA18mYDm — Dan Koob (@DanKoob) May 30, 2020

Mayor Jim Kenney previously said the people have a right to gather and police will allow the protest as long as social distancing guidelines are followed. The mayor has since taken to Twitter to ask unruly protesters to have dignity and respect for one another and go home.

“The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief,” Kenney tweeted. “The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home.” The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief. The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home. https://t.co/Xem9btILWk — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 30, 2020 Protests are also taking place across Pennsylvania as Gov. Tom Wolf is encouraging everyone involved to be peaceful and safe. “As Pennsylvanians protest, I urge everyone involved to be peaceful and to keep each other safe,” Wolf said. “Throughout the day, my Administration has been in touch with municipalities, and we have offered whatever assistance is needed to keep our communities from suffering from additional violence and pain. Please stay safe, and remember that we all must look out for each other as we seek to make our commonwealth more just and fair for everyone.”

Much of Center City is locked down to vehicle traffic.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe and Dan Koob contributed to this report.

