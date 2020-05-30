



HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS/AP) — The number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania has topped 71,000 as the death toll surpassed 5,500. On Saturday, 680 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 71,415.

Health officials say 73 more people died from the virus, raising the death toll to 5,537.

In Philadelphia, city health officials announced 224 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the citywide total to 22,629. Another six deaths were also reported in Philadelphia, the death toll now stands at 1,278.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Over 375,000 patients have tested negative for the virus.

On Friday, eight more counties — Dauphin, Franklin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill — saw Gov. Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order lifted and moved to the yellow phase, a change announced by Wolf last week.

Along with the stay-at-home order, more retailers and other businesses can reopen, including outdoor dine-in seating service at restaurants. Gatherings are limited to 25 people.

Also Friday, 18 mostly rural counties across northern Pennsylvania that are home to about 850,000 residents moved to the green phase, the first counties to do so. That includes Centre County, the home of Penn State’s main campus.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)