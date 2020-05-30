Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a deadly crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus and another vehicle in Burlington County. Police say the bus was making a left turn from Route 38 onto Pleasant Valley Avenue when a car traveling eastbound on Route 38 hit the bus.
All three people in the car died at the scene.
The New Jersey Transit driver and a passenger on the bus were not seriously hurt.
