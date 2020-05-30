Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers and a man are fighting for their lives after police say they were shot in North Philadelphia. The violence unfolded along the 2500 block of North Jessup Street just before 11 p.m. Friday.
According to officials, a 15-year-old female was shot once in the left leg, a 17-year-old female also suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen. A 33-year-old man was shot in the head while in a vehicle traveling on Jessup Street.
All three were rushed to a nearby hospital where they are listed in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
