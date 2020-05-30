TRENTON (CBS/AP) — New Jersey health officials report an additional 910 coronavirus cases as the statewide total surpasses 159,000. Gov. Phil Murphy announced the statewide total now stands at 159,608 on Saturday.
Another 113 New Jerseyans lost their lives to coronavirus-related complications, bringing the death toll to 11,634.
NEW: NJ has 910 new confirmed positive cases of #COVID19, pushing our total to 159,608. Of those cases:
➡️2,626 are in hospitals
➡️672 are in critical or intensive care
➡️499 are on ventilators
Sadly, we’ve lost 113 more New Jerseyans, pushing our total to 11,634 lives lost. pic.twitter.com/dxDqqq9rUP
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 30, 2020
New Jersey Unveils Plan Allowing Child Care Services, Non-Contact Sports, Youth Camps To Resume In Coming Weeks
Meanwhile, more sectors of New Jersey’s economy will soon be opening up from restrictions stemming from COVID-19, Murphy said Friday.
Horse racing can begin as soon as next weekend, while child-care centers can open on June 15. Organized sports can return a week later, and day camps by July 6, Murphy said during a news conference.
The state’s coronavirus outbreak trends are heading in the right direction, the Democratic governor said, leading him to loosen the two-month-old stay-at-home order. If trends continue to go in the right direction, Murphy said church and other religious services could resume by June 12, but he stopped short of guaranteeing their reopening.
