



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A protest demanding justice for George Floyd is set to take place outside of Philadelphia City Hall today. He’s the man who died while police arrested him in Minneapolis earlier this week.

Mayor Jim Kenney has said the people have a right to gather and police will allow the protest as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

They want to avoid the destruction seen in other protests around the country.

These protests began after George Floyd was allegedly killed by a police officer in Minneapolis earlier this week.

That officer was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.

Back in Philadelphia, Black Lives Matter Philly says it has no affiliation with this protest planned for noon today.

However, on the protests Facebook page it says they will be peacefully protesting the lives that have been lost around the country at the hands of police brutality by taking a knee.

“I want Philadelphians to know that Commissioner Outlaw and her team are committed to serving our community with fairness and sincerity. Sometimes we stumble, sometimes we fail but every day the public servants of this city are working to make Philadelphia safer for all of us to live,” Mayor Kenney said. “Our commitment to you is that we continue to improve this level of service and everyone is treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

The mayor has vowed along with police to do everything they can to keep today’s protest peaceful.