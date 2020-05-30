PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has a message for those participating in Saturday’s justice for George Floyd protest in the city. Kenney took to social media to let city residents know he shares in the outrage many are feeling due to recent events.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The mayor went on to say that the Black community should not ” fear for your lives—or for your loved ones,” when they leave their homes.
He added that he has seen Americans across the country protest to express their anger and frustration and he understands the need to stand up and make your voices heard.
But that needs to be done in a safe way.
“Please keep each other safe by protesting peacefully, distancing as much as possible, and wearing masks,” he said.
Kenney ended the post by reminding those who are struggling due to recent events, that “we see you, we hear you, and we love you.”
Floyd died while police arrested him in Minneapolis earlier this week.
You must log in to post a comment.