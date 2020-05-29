



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say an off-duty police lieutenant was shot in the leg during a struggle with a suicidal man in South Philadelphia on Friday morning. This happened along the 1400 block of South 10th Street, around 6:45 a.m.

Police identified the lieutenant as 50-year-old Robert Friel, a 28-year veteran of the department who is married with three children. Friel’s brother was an officer killed in the line of duty in the 1990s, when he was struck by a drunk driver in Roxborough.

Police say Friel is in good spirits.

According to sources, the lieutenant had just wrapped up his shift and went into CVS to pick up some items when he encountered the suspect.

The lieutenant suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

#BREAKING Off-duty @PhillyPolice Lieutenant SHOT in leg inside CVS @ on S. 10th St near Passyunk Ave in #SouthPhilly Officer stable @ Jefferson Hospital. Suspect in custody, weapon recovered. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sDd0RvuT8l — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 29, 2020

Dozens of officers, including a SWAT team, converged on the area.

.@DA_LarryKrasner arrives @ CVS where off-duty @PhillyPolice Lieutenant was shot this morning. Suspect is in custody, Lt. is stable @ Jefferson. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/KIxAyLVzAG — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 29, 2020

Police say the shooter, a 50-year-old man from the 800 block of Cross Street, has been taken into custody.

Police say the suspect was initially reported missing, armed and suicidal. All officers were made aware after his vehicle was spotted at the CVS this morning.

Police say Friel went in although he wasn’t on duty at the time. He was injured in a struggle with the suspect who fired a weapon.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

