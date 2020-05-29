



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Friday will be one of the hottest days so far this year with high humidity, as we wait for an afternoon cold front to bring thunderstorms but also some relief from the summer-like conditions for the weekend. Friday will be split into two separate rounds of thunderstorms.

The first will come through in the morning, likely between about 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Severe chances with this initial round of storms is relatively low but not totally ruled out.

Much of the early afternoon will be quiet and dry with mostly cloudy skies. A few pop up showers or a thunderstorm are not ruled out though.

The second round of thunderstorms, the one that will be more likely to produce severe weather will fire up in the middle to the end of the afternoon and will last through at least the evening, if not into the overnight hours as well.

Our best chance to see severe weather will come from about 5 or 6 p.m. until about midnight tonight.

Strong winds and hail will be the primary threats with afternoon and evening storms, but an isolated tornado is not ruled out either.

The best chance for severe weather will be in the western and northern counties. The actual cold front will not likely pass through the region until overnight. That means it will be another hot and muggy night.

Saturday will gradually improve. A few showers could be possible in the morning on Saturday, especially from Philly and areas across South Jersey. Saturday will not be quite as humid but still hot in the lower 80s. True relief comes on Sunday when we drop back into the 70s with very low and comfortable humidity.

June starts out quiet on Monday with cooler than normal temperatures, but we will steadily climb back to the 80s during the week, with the chance for showers or thunderstorms developing again late Tuesday through Thursday.