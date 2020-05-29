Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials say a Philadelphia police officer shot an armed suspect who was chasing a SEPTA employee in the Frankford section of the city on Friday afternoon. The officer-involved shooting happened on the 1500 block of Pratt Street, close to the Frankford Transportation Center.
Officials say the SEPTA employee was in danger and flagged down a Philadelphia police officer.
An officer then fired shots at the suspect and struck the man in his stomach.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The suspect’s condition is not known.
No officers or bystanders were injured.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.