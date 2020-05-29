



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Parking Authority is activating speed cameras along the Roosevelt Boulevard next week and will begin sending violation warnings throughout the months of June and July. Any vehicle traveling 11 miles per hour over the speed limit will be mailed a warning.

“Philadelphia is concerned about the dangers of speed in the city,” PPA Executive Director Scott Petri said. “We will educate and enforce behaviors that help improve traffic safety. Vehicles that speed will be identified and warning notices will be given from June 1 to July 31.”

Beginning Aug. 1, all violators will receive a notice and fine up to $150 for speeding.

No points will be added to the person’s driving record.

Officials say the fine is aimed at deterring driving at excessive speeds that could lead to fatal injuries.

“We believe red light cameras save lives — and we believe automated speed enforcement cameras along Roosevelt Boulevard will save more lives,” Petri said.

The speed cameras will be located at the following locations:

Roosevelt Boulevard and Banks Way

Roosevelt Boulevard and F Street

Roosevelt Boulevard and Deveraux Street

Roosevelt Boulevard and Harbison Avenue

Roosevelt Boulevard and Strahle Street

Roosevelt Boulevard and Grant Avenue

Roosevelt Boulevard and Red Lion Road (near Whitten Street)

Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road ( near Horning Road)

Roosevelt Boulevard also has nine intersections that are monitored by red-light cameras. Officials say, as a result, red-light running has decreased on the Boulevard by 58% since 2005.