



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Eleven people were shot and at least two people were killed, after six separate shootings overnight in Philadelphia. The youngest victim is just 14 years old.

He was shot in the chest just after 1 a.m. on the 2600 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia. He is expected to survive.

“The victim, after being shot, ran about a half a block to another business and that’s where police found him,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The wave of shootings began just after 10:45 p.m. Thursday with a quadruple shooting on the 300 block of North 55th Street in West Philadelphia. Police say two men opened fire on a group of people sitting on a porch. The four victims range in age from 22 to 30. A 27-year-old man died in that shooting.



“One of the things that we definitely are doing is trying to be surgical, we don’t want to hurt the community, but we also need to identify these males who are doing the shooting out here,” Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton said.

A 37-year-old man was killed on the 5200 block of Wayne Avenue in Germantown around 11:15 p.m. Police found the man in the driver’s seat of a car, with a gunshot wound to the neck. Shell casings at the scene indicate the gunman fired off at least 13 shots.

Small said the man had just left a friend’s apartment nearby.

“It appears that right after he was shot, he lost control and crashed into a parked, unattended vehicle,” Small said.

Just before midnight, a man was shot in the chest and stomach on the 1600 block of South Conestoga Street in Kingsessing. Officers rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Three people are recovering after a triple shooting around midnight on the 1300 block of South Ringgold Street in Point Breeze. A 52-year-old woman was inside her home when a bullet grazed her thigh.

Two young men, ages 22 and 18, were shot in the legs.

At around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting near the intersection of 12th and Huntingdon Street. Officers transported a 27-year-old man to Temple Hospital with gunshot wounds to his legs.

No one has been arrested in any of the shootings, although there is surveillance video of at least one of the incidents.

