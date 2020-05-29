CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council held a virtual hearing Friday on the Emergency Housing Protection Act. The act is a collection of seven bills aimed at helping both renters and landlords.

“We need a plan to make sure landlords get paid. The bulk of our affordable housing is provided by small landlords who oftentimes are stretched thin financially,” Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier said. “We need a plan to prevent a massive wave of evictions.”

More than 135,000 Philadelphians have filed for unemployment since the pandemic started and some are still waiting for benefits.

