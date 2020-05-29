



ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Southeastern Pennsylvania is edging closer to the yellow reopening phase. On tap for next week is in-store shopping at retailers and reopened child care centers.

It was Friday the 13th, the March day when Carrie Kohs decided to close the doors of pucciManuli, her Ardmore toy and gift shop.

“We were I believe one of the first businesses, at least in our immediate area, to say, ‘You know what, we are not comfortable keeping our doors open,'” Kohs said.

Two-and-a-half months later, Gov. Tom Wolf announced “counties moving from red to yellow or yellow to green will see more businesses reopen and activities resume.”

One week from now, on June 5, Southeastern Pennsylvania will become the last region in the state to enter the yellow phase or reopening, where in-person retail shopping will be permitted.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” Kohs said.

Curbside delivery and personalized, guided online shopping will continue at pucciManuli, but to prepare for in-person shopping, Kohs is installing a wireless doorbell.

“You are going to have to ring the doorbell and you will absolutely need a mask to enter our shop,” Kohs said.

It will also help her monitor how many people are inside at once.

In the yellow phase, stay-at-home orders are lifted and gatherings over 25 people are prohibited. Some church services will still be impacted and child care services can open up if compliant to guidelines.

“We may be heading into yellow but we are still very much safer at home,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

While Gov. Wolf amended the yellow phase to allow for outdoor dining at bars and restaurants, the city of Philadelphia is expected to release its guidelines on outdoor seating next week.

Gov. Wolf also addressed schools, saying they will open “no question” in August or September. A plan for what that will look like is expected to be released next week.