PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency food distribution is being held in South Philadelphia. The drive-thru distribution site is in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.
The distribution will go on until 1 p.m. Friday.
The effort was organized by Philabundance and there is enough food for 1,600 vehicles.
Only those driving up can receive food, no walk-ups are allowed.
Philabundance will hold a similar event every Friday at Citizens Bank Park through June 26.
