By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An emergency food distribution is being held in South Philadelphia. The drive-thru distribution site is in the parking lot of Citizens Bank Park.

The distribution will go on until 1 p.m. Friday.

The effort was organized by Philabundance and there is enough food for 1,600 vehicles.

Only those driving up can receive food, no walk-ups are allowed.

Philabundance will hold a similar event every Friday at Citizens Bank Park through June 26.

