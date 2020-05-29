BREAKING:Off-Duty Police Lieutenant Shot In South Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty police lieutenant has been shot in South Philadelphia. This happened along the 1400 block of South 10th Street around 6:45 a.m. Friday.

According to sources, the lieutenant had just wrapped up his shift and went into CVS to pick up some items when he encountered the suspect.

The lieutenant suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Dozens of officers, including a SWAT team, converged on the area.

The shooter has been taken into custody.

No word yet on what sparked the shooting.

