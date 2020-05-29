PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An off-duty police lieutenant has been shot in South Philadelphia. This happened along the 1400 block of South 10th Street around 6:45 a.m. Friday.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
According to sources, the lieutenant had just wrapped up his shift and went into CVS to pick up some items when he encountered the suspect.
The lieutenant suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is listed in stable condition at a nearby hospital.
#BREAKING Off-duty @PhillyPolice Lieutenant SHOT in leg inside CVS @ on S. 10th St near Passyunk Ave in #SouthPhilly Officer stable @ Jefferson Hospital. Suspect in custody, weapon recovered. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/sDd0RvuT8l
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) May 29, 2020
Dozens of officers, including a SWAT team, converged on the area.
The shooter has been taken into custody.
No word yet on what sparked the shooting.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.