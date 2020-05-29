



TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled more of a path for New Jersey to reopen. On Friday, he announced dates for which child-care services, non-contact organized sports practices and youth camps can resume.

This announcement comes as the number of coronavirus cases climbed above 158,000. Murphy reported 1,117 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the statewide total to 158,844. There were another 131 COVID-19-related deaths as the death toll now stands at 11,531.

Murphy says that child-care centers will be allowed to reopen to all clients on Monday, June 15. Outdoor on-contact organized sports activities are allowed to resume Monday, June 22, and youth camps will be allowed to reopen on Monday, July 6.

“We want our children to be able to enjoy their summers, participating in activities that create lifelong memories,” Murphy said.

Murphy also announced that horse racing will resume in the Garden State next weekend, but no fans will be allowed in the stands.

Murphy says, that based on the way the coronavirus numbers are trending in New Jersey, he anticipates that he will soon be able to raise the limits on indoor gatherings.

“I anticipate being able to raise the limits on indoor gatherings in a way that will allow for greater indoor religious services for the weekend of June 12,” Murphy said.

Health officials are urging residents to get tested in order to contribute to data collection impacting the state’s road to recovery.

There are now 208 testing sites open across the state.