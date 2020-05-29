Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Going to the movies is a popular pastime during the summer months. That, of course, will be taking a different direction now because of the pandemic.
Many studios will offer their new releases so you can watch at home.
“The High Note” is one of those releases and Ice Cube — one of the stars — helped Ukee Washington with your preview.
The film is premiering at Home On Demand right now.
For more details on where and how to watch, visit watchthehighnote.com.
Watch the video above for the full interview with Ice Cube.
